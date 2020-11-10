Chris Stapleton, Charles Kelly Added To List Of Performers At CMA Awards Following Positive COVID Tests By Others

The Country Music Association has added Chris Stapleton and Charles Kelly to the list of stars set to perform Wednesday night at the annual awards show.

The 42-year-old singer, Stapleton, will take the stage at the 54th annual awards show to perform his latest song “Starting Over,” per People magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Report: Patriots Clear Cam Newton For Broncos Game Following Positive Coronavirus Test)

Kelly, of the group Lady A, has also been added to the list of stars appearing at the annual celebration and will perform alongside Carly Pearce to sing her song “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” her duet with Lee Brice. (RELATED: Filming On ‘The Batman’ Resumes Following Robert Pattinson’s Reported Coronavirus Quarantine)

What a joy to get to perform with Miss Mavis, Maren, Marty & Morgane. Getting to be a part of this performance was a CMA highlight for me. pic.twitter.com/eJ1IBIj0Yb — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) November 10, 2020

The news comes following reports that country singer Brice and one of the members of Florida Georgia Line, Tyler Hubbard, had both tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of this year’s event and would not be performing.

As previously reported, Lee was said to be “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms,” following his positive test.

“Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music,” Brice’s rep shared in a statement.

A representative for the CMA Awards told the outlet the “I Don’t Dance” singer had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of arriving onsite for all the show’s rehearsals and activities ahead of Wednesday night’s annual awards program.

Hubbard then revealed the news on Instagram that he was “quarantining” on his bus in his family’s driveway at his home in Nashville after testing positive.

“Some of y’all guessed it…..Got the Rona,” the 33-year-old singer shared, along with a snapshot of the superstar.

“Asymptomatic,” he added. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful.”

The 54th Annual CMA Awards take place on ABC Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 pm EST.