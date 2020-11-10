‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Slams Romance Rumors About Chrishell Stause And Gleb Savchenko

Cheryl Burke slammed romance rumors about Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko following reports of Savchenko’s split from his wife, Elena Samodanova.

“Just because they dry hump on TV guys doesn’t mean it’s real,” the 36-year-old model/dancer shared during iHeartRadio’s “Pretty Messed Up” podcast. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Shaq Says He Would Never Go On ‘Dancing With The Stars’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews) on Nov 10, 2020 at 11:01am PST

“This is the whole thing,” she added. “When you’re in this world of Hollywood, you do reality shows and this stuff does happen.” (RELATED: Erin Andrews, Tom Bergeron Out As Hosts Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’)

Burke continued, “People dry hump and people go, ‘Oh! They’re having sex.’ But when you see a sex scene in a movie, do you think they’re actually really having sex?” (RELATED: Sean Spicer Finally Eliminated From ‘Dancing With The Stars’)

The DWTS‘ star admitted that she personally has no information about whether something did or didn’t happen between the ABC dancers who have denied any romance and maintained are just friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause) on Nov 2, 2020 at 1:52pm PST

“S–t happens,” Burke said. “I’m not saying anything has happened with them. Right now, it’s just a big deal because Gleb and his wife are separating. I’ve known them for awhile.”

“They’re both in the competitive dance world scene,” she added. “I’ve known his wife as well and their beautiful kids and I send my love to Gleb and his family. This can’t be easy for anybody right now especially when you have kids involved.”

Elena then shared with People magazine, that “Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil” in their “marriage and absolutely torn” their “family apart.”

In a statement to the outlet, Gleb defended himself while responding to allegations about a romance with Chrishell.

“While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed,” Gleb shared. “My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic.”

“Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split,” the statement added. “Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

It all comes following Gleb’s announcement last week that he and Elena were splitting up after 14 years of marriage. The pair have two children together, Zlata, 3, and Olivia, 10.