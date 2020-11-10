Donald Trump Jr. Denies CNN Report About Him And Kimberly Guilfoyle ‘Taking Over’ RNC From Ronna McDaniel

Donald Trump Jr. denied reports on Tuesday that he and Kimberly Guilfoyle plan to expand their ‘influence’ at the Republican National Convention, with possible designs on forcing out current Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

CNN’s Jim Acosta first reported the potential leadership changes Tuesday morning, citing three GOP sources, “including close advisers to the president.” Acosta added that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, his girlfriend, “are unhappy with RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, who they view as not having done enough to win a close race,” and are “themselves taking over or somebody close to them taking over.”

Three GOP sources, including close advisers to the president, say Donald Trump Junior and Kimberly Guilfoyle are making moves to expand their influence at the RNC, with sources saying they may seek to take over the party structure themselves. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 10, 2020

“Don Junior and Kimberly have an eye on the RNC, through themselves taking over or somebody close to them taking over,” a well-placed Republican party source close to the WH said. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 10, 2020

The president’s eldest son and his girlfriend have made it clear to campaign and WH officials they are unhappy with RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, who they view as not having done enough to win a close race. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 10, 2020

Trump Jr. spokesman Andrew Surabian told the Daily Caller bluntly, “Lol. CNN wrong again,” when asked about Acosta’s report.

Trump Jr. also denied Acosta’s reporting in a quote tweet, writing that he has “zero interest in a role at the RNC.”

“Fake news as usual,” he stated. “If anyone believes that I want to sit in an office in DC and make fundraising calls for 18 hours a day they clearly have never met me. (RELATED: Breaking Down Kimberly Guilfoyle’s RNC Speech — What Was She Really Trying To Accomplish?)

LOL #fakenews as usual… Zero interest in a role at the RNC, I’ll leave that to @GOPChairwoman. https://t.co/9LUd2kUSq7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 10, 2020

If anyone believes that i want to sit in an office in DC and make fundraising calls for 18 hours a day they clearly have never met me. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 10, 2020

RNC officials additionally pointed the Daily Caller to Trump Jr.’s statements when asked about the reports.

Guilfoyle’s name had surfaced earlier this fall as a potential replacement for McDaniel at the RNC should President Donald Trump win the 2020 election.