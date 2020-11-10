Politics

Donald Trump Jr. Denies CNN Report About Him And Kimberly Guilfoyle ‘Taking Over’ RNC From Ronna McDaniel

US-POLITICS-VOTE-REPUBLICANS

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Font Size:

Donald Trump Jr. denied reports on Tuesday that he and Kimberly Guilfoyle plan to expand their ‘influence’ at the Republican National Convention, with possible designs on forcing out current Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

US President Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle listen while Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a Make America Great Again rally at Kenosha Regional Airport November 2, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle listen while Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a Make America Great Again rally at Kenosha Regional Airport November 2, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

CNN’s Jim Acosta first reported the potential leadership changes Tuesday morning, citing three GOP sources, “including close advisers to the president.” Acosta added that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, his girlfriend, “are unhappy with RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, who they view as not having done enough to win a close race,” and are “themselves taking over or somebody close to them taking over.”

Trump Jr. spokesman Andrew Surabian told the Daily Caller bluntly, “Lol. CNN wrong again,” when asked about Acosta’s report.

Trump Jr. also denied Acosta’s reporting in a quote tweet, writing that he has “zero interest in a role at the RNC.”

“Fake news as usual,” he stated. “If anyone believes that I want to sit in an office in DC and make fundraising calls for 18 hours a day they clearly have never met me. (RELATED: Breaking Down Kimberly Guilfoyle’s RNC Speech — What Was She Really Trying To Accomplish?)

RNC officials additionally pointed the Daily Caller to Trump Jr.’s statements when asked about the reports.

Guilfoyle’s name had surfaced earlier this fall as a potential replacement for McDaniel at the RNC should President Donald Trump win the 2020 election.