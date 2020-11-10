HBO Cancels ‘The Outsider’

HBO has canceled the hit show “The Outsider.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the horror/thriller with Ben Mendelsohn and Jason Bateman has been canceled after one season. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

This is an incredibly surprising decision in my eyes. The first season of “The Outsider” was absolutely outstanding as we hunted for the mysterious character causing nonstop carnage.

It was dark, sinister, fast paced while embracing the slow burn, kept us on the edge of our seat and was simply outstanding.

Now, it’s done at HBO after a single season.

To make matters even more confusing, “The Outsider” was putting up very respectable and solid ratings for the network.

Generally speaking, you don’t cancel a show when it’s awesome and people are locked in. That’s a formula for success.

This decision makes no sense to me at all. I just don’t get it. While I won’t spoil the ending, it was set up perfectly for more seasons.

The ending left the door wide open for Mendelsohn’s character to hunt more doppelgangers. Nope! It’s done at HBO!

What a terrible bit of news to hear on what had been a great Tuesday morning.