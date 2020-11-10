Hollywood Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers Reportedly Arrested On DUI Charges After Crashing Car

Hollywood Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers was arrested Sunday on DUI charges after he crashed his car.

Only Jonathan had been in the vehicle at the time of the crash, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Page Six. Jonathan’s wife Mara Lane Rhys Meyers seemingly referenced the DUI arrest Tuesday on her Instagram.

“More happy highlights,” Mara Lane captioned the video. “I feel since so many of our lowlights seem to find their way on the web, fair to share some happy moments so when Wolf is older, he can search/find/see/remember the happies. #HealingWaters Each day is a gift. Tomorrow a new day. Count your many blessings, hold yourself accountable and grow, heal, recover, keep moving towards your goals, thank God, angels, loved ones and carry on.”

After the crash, police felt Jonathan might have been intoxicated so they had him complete a field sobriety test, the sheriff’s department told the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Melrose Place’ Star Heading Back To Prison Over Fatal 2010 DUI Crash)

The “Bend It Like Beckham” star has publicly struggled with alcoholism for years. He most recently relapsed after his wife suffered a miscarriage in 2017. Mara Lane addressed photos taken of Jonathan at the time.

“He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period,” Mara Lane said at the time, Page Six reported. “Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let’s try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up.”