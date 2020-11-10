House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Says He Did Not Speak With Biden

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office confirmed that he has not had a conversation with president-elect Joe Biden despite him saying so in a Tuesday press conference.

In the press conference, Biden said he had spoken with both leaders of the House, hinting that he spoke with McCarthy and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. However, The Daily Caller contacted McCarthy’s office, who confirmed Biden and McCarthy have not had spoken.

“Well, I’ve spoken to the leader and I’ve spoken to the minority leader in the House and one of the urgent things that need to be done is people need relief right now, right now,” Biden said in response to a question about speaking with leaders in the House.

WATCH:

Here’s video — possible he meant Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pic.twitter.com/jEIO7z3yZl — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) November 10, 2020

Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc pointed out that it is possible Biden was referring to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, as Biden has spoken with both Pelosi and Schumer since news outlets called the race Saturday. (RELATED: McConnell, Schumer Reelected To Lead Their Parties In The Senate)

Schumer was re-elected Tuesday to lead the Senate Democratic caucus for another term.