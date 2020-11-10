Editorial

Hugh Freeze Says ‘It Would Take Something Really, Really Special’ For Him To Leave Liberty

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 21: Head coach Hugh Freeze of the Liberty Flames is interviewed after defeating the Georgia Southern Eagles in the 2019 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
It sounds like Hugh Freeze is enjoying his time coaching Liberty.

The former Ole Miss head coach has the Flames sitting at 7-0 and ranked 22nd in America. Naturally, a lot of people assume major P5 jobs will come calling for him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it doesn’t sound like he’s ready to dip just yet.

 

Things are heatin’ up ????

Freeze spoke Monday with Paul Finebaum, and said, “It would take something really, really special for us to leave what we’re building here.”

While I appreciate Freeze’s comments and commitment to building something special at Liberty, I’d be shocked if he was still there in a year.

Freeze has done an incredible job of building his image back up ever since he was run out of Oxford.

 

Now, he has the Liberty Flames cooking, is back under the national spotlight and there’s no question his name will be tied to many major job openings.

Will he leave for a low level P5 job? Probably not. Will he leave for a slightly above average P5 job? Honestly, he probably will.

 

There’s a huge gap between an average P5 job and a great G5 job when it comes to resources and money. For example, you’re lightyears better at Michigan State than you are at Liberty. That’s just a fact, and Freeze would be foolish to turn down a job with much better resources and cash.

 

We’ll see what happens, but I have a feeling we’re watching Freeze coach his final season at Liberty.