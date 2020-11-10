REPORT: Man Kills His Wife, Attempts Suicide In Front Of Their Children

A Long Island man reportedly shot and killed his wife before attempting suicide in front of the couple’s two children Monday.

Paul Bonny allegedly shot and killed his wife Cathiana before turning the gun on himself, according to the New York Post. Both Paul and Cathiana were taken to local hospitals where she was pronounced dead. Paul has been listed in serious condition, the outlet reported.

LI man fatally shoots his wife, attempts suicide in front of children https://t.co/Wx7BPoP3Ah pic.twitter.com/nUUaHxbULz — New York Post (@nypost) November 10, 2020



Mario Tallorico, a neighbor who lives across the street said he “heard the shots, but it sounded like firecrackers.” (RELATED: Texas Military Family Found Dead In Garage In Alleged Murder-Suicide)

“Then I heard the kids screaming and I looked out the window,” Antona Tallorica, his wife, said, according to the New York Post. “I saw one of them touch the mom but she wasn’t moving. The father was also on the ground but appeared to be moving.”

The Bonny family had reportedly bought the house in April before moving in back in June. Paul worked as a butcher, a neighbor told the outlet.

Another neighbor told the New York Post that he was “blindsided by the incident.”

“We’re blown away,” the neighbor told the outlet. “They were really nice people. They were both soft-spoken and were very polite. The kids were outgoing and pleasant.”

The children were released to a family member at the scene of the shooting.