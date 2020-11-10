Man Plans To ‘Climb Mount Everest’ By Running Philadelphia Museum Of Art Steps Over 880 Times

A Philadelphia man will attempt to “climb” Mount Everest by running the 72 steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art roughly 880 times, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Mark Gibson calls his attempt to “climb” Mount Everest in Philadelphia “The Rocky Steps Everest Challenge.” (RELATED: People Hike Distance Of Mount Everest On Apartment Stairs)

Gibson’s climb amounts to just over 29,029 feet, equaling the height of Mount Everest, per The Philadelphia Inquirer.

However, Gibson’s 29,029 feet challenge does not include running down the steps. Running the steps 880 times would be equivalent to both ascending and descending Mount Everest.

“It will be the hardest thing I have ever done,” Gibson said.

Gibson estimates that the challenge will take 24 hours, which includes time for meals, restroom breaks, and rest periods, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The money raised from sponsors of the challenge will go to Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a group that raises money for programs benefitting children with cancer, reported Montgomery News-Herald.

Gibson said that his challenges help to benefit organizations that help children.

“Not everybody wants to run the height of Mount Everest, but everybody has challenges and things they want to accomplish,” Gibson said regarding the challenge, per Montgomery News-Herald.