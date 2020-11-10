Navy Vs. Memphis Game Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Navy won’t play Memphis this weekend in football because of coronavirus.

The Midshipmen announced Tuesday that the game for this weekend has been postponed because of “positive COVID-19 cases at the Naval Academy and the ensuing quarantine of student-athletes.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The two programs don’t have a common open date, and it seems unlikely the game gets rescheduled at this point in time.

The bad news in the world of college football just won’t slow down at all right now when it comes to coronavirus.

The Midshipmen are now missing their second straight game because of the virus. They were scheduled to play Tulsa this past weekend, and that game was also called off.

I simply don’t understand how things unraveled so quickly in the world of college football. A week ago, there were mostly minor problems outside of the major issues facing the Wisconsin Badgers, but nobody was really worried.

Now, there are problems all over the sport. The SEC is getting hammered, the PAC-12 has had issues and Navy has now missed two straight games.

Yeah, things aren’t really going well at all.

Keep checking back for the latest college football updates as we have them. I have a feeling this situation is far from over.