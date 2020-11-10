The NBA Season Will Start December 22

The NBA season will start shortly before Christmas.

The league announced early Tuesday morning that the league and NBPA “have reached agreement in principle” to start the season December 22. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The season will consist of 72 games. You can read the full announcement in the tweet below.

NBA and NBPA agree on 2020-21 season start and adjustments to CBA.https://t.co/HOaa1V9q8U pic.twitter.com/Z9m0OG8KI8 — NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2020

As I’ve said ever since the December 22 start date was floated, it’s a lot less about when the league begins and a lot more about when it ends.

The ratings for the NBA Finals were absolutely atrocious, and they should be a major cause for concern for the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Oct 22, 2020 at 2:41pm PDT

There are tons of reasons why the ratings were brutal, but playing basketball during the football season was a death sentence for the NBA.

As long as the league wraps everything up before September rolls around, then things should be fine for the NBA.

However, if basketball games are competing with major college football and NFL games, then you’re going to see a repeat of the ratings disaster we just saw at the end of this past season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Oct 19, 2020 at 3:23pm PDT

Let us know in the comments what you think about the December 22 start date.