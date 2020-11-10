Musician Phil Collins Moves To Have Statements Made About Sex Life During Court Battle With Ex-Wife Removed

Musician Phil Collins’ lawyers have made a move to strike statements made by his ex-wife in a court battle over the couple’s $33 million Florida home.

Collins claimed the statements made are “immaterial,” “impertinent” and “scandalous,” according to an article published Tuesday by Fox News. Collins’ ex-wife Orianne Cevey reportedly will not vacate the ex-couple’s home, where she now lives with her new husband, Fox News reported.

Orianne Cevey alleges Phil Collins is impotent, didn’t bathe for months https://t.co/N2bKkGLEgF pic.twitter.com/x3AmWaurxw — Page Six (@PageSix) November 10, 2020



Cevey claimed Collins was unable to have sex with her and “stopped showering, brushing his teeth and dressing properly,” the outlet reported.

“Since he refused to shower or brush his teeth, Philip’s stench became so pervasive that he became a hermit, refusing to interact personally with any people,” Bates attorneys wrote, Fox News reported. “As a result, Orianne had no choice, but to distance herself from him.”

Cevey also claimed the musician could not write or record music. (RELATED: Julianne Hough Officially Files For Divorce 5 Months After Separation From Brooks Laich)

“As his physical state deteriorated, Philip was unable to perform, compose songs or record music,” she claimed in her complaint, according to the outlet. “He was either incapable or he refused to provide emotional support, love or care for his children or Orianne.”

Collins’ lawyers claimed that the allegations included have nothing to do with the “breach of contract” regarding the Florida property.

“We ask the Court again to think — What do such allegations have to do with a breach of contract or declaratory judgment action, or any other claim by the defendants?” Collins’ lawyers claimed, Fox News reported. “Is the Court going to hear evidence about the parties’ sex life or examine Phil Collins’ dental records, or get photographs of his wardrobe to decide if he verbally promised Mrs. Bates 50% of his Miami Beach mansion? Of course not.”