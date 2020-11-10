Girl Reportedly Sets Record For Listing All 195 Nations And Their Capitals In Under 5 Minutes

A 5-year-old girl in Dubai has reportedly set a world record for her ability to list all 195 countries and capitals in the world in under five minutes.
Praanvi Gupta, a student at GEMS Modern Academy who is originally from Northern India, has made the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. (RELATED: Michael Phelps’ 10-Year-Old World Record Smashed By Teenager)
“The easy ones were those which we used to discuss with her on a day-to-day basis, such as UAE, India, Japan, China and Belgium. In terms of the tough ones, there weren’t any in particular, though countries starting with the letter ‘S’ took extra time to memorize as there are so many of them,” her father Pramod Gupta said, according to Gulf News.