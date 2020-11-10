Girl Reportedly Sets Record For Listing All 195 Nations And Their Capitals In Under 5 Minutes

A 5-year-old girl in Dubai has reportedly set a world record for her ability to list all 195 countries and capitals in the world in under five minutes.

Praanvi Gupta, a student at GEMS Modern Academy who is originally from Northern India, has made the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. (RELATED: Michael Phelps’ 10-Year-Old World Record Smashed By Teenager)

Around the world in under five minutes: #Dubai girl can name all nations in a flash. Indian student can name 195 countries and capitals in four minutes and 23 seconds https://t.co/U2ITnoyght — Gulf News (@gulf_news) November 10, 2020 “The easy ones were those which we used to discuss with her on a day-to-day basis, such as UAE, India, Japan, China and Belgium. In terms of the tough ones, there weren’t any in particular, though countries starting with the letter ‘S’ took extra time to memorize as there are so many of them,” her father Pramod Gupta said, according to Gulf News.

It takes Praanvi Gupta approximately four minutes and 23 seconds to name the nations and their capitals, her father told the outlet.

Gupta was originally inspired to learn about geography after seeing another young girl on television who knew all 50 capital cities and states in the United States, per Gulf News.

Gupta and her parents are reportedly waiting for confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records after filling out a standard application.