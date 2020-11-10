‘The Media Doesn’t Pick The Winner’: Rep. Jim Banks On Election Results, Future Of GOP

Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the 2020 elections, the future of the Republican Party and more.

“First and foremost, we’re disappointed about the presidential race,” Banks said, “that it wasn’t a convincing, overwhelming victory for the president. It’s not over yet. We need to let the process play out.”

He added, “the silver lining in all of this is it’s clear that Election Night was a really good night for Republicans overall after the president.” (RELATED: Repudiation Of Progressive, Marxist, Socialist Policies’: Byron Donalds On Why Trump Won Florida)

“[The president] definitely improved turnout in Republican districts,” Banks said, “and among Republicans all throughout the country. We saw in Indiana, where we had overwhelming Republican victories, all up and down the ballot — not just in congressional races.”

Banks also discussed the future of the Republican Party, the United States’ relationship with China moving forward and more.

WATCH:

