Alabama Vs. LSU Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Alabama vs. LSU will not be played as scheduled this upcoming Saturday.

According to a statement from the SEC, the game between the Crimson Tide and Tigers has been postponed. The move comes after LSU revealed that they’re dealing with substantial coronavirus issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s unknown when the game will be rescheduled or if it’ll be rescheduled at all.

NEWS | The Alabama at LSU and Texas A&M at Tennessee FB games of Nov. 14 are postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the LSU and A&M FB programs. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 10, 2020

Well, there you have it, folks. I think we all knew this was coming, and it’s now a done deal.

Right now, the coronavirus pandemic is throwing right hook after right hook to the jaw of the college football world.

We’re losing games left and right, and one of the biggest games of the weekend has now been postponed.

I can’t imagine how pissed Alabama and LSU fans are going to be if this game isn’t rescheduled. We’re talking about a historic rivalry that might not happen because of coronavirus.

Alabama is on the hunt for revenge after 2019, and a damn global pandemic might rob them of the opportunity!

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that the SEC can find a date that works to reschedule the game. I don’t even want to think about a situation unfolding where the matchup isn’t played at all.