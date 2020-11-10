REPORT: Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones Is Jumping Up NFL Draft Boards

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones’ NFL stock is reportedly skyrocketing.
According to Todd McShay, Jones’ value is elevating as we near the end of the college football season, and “he’s pulling a Joe Burrow.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
View this post on Instagram
Burrow famously wasn’t a big deal before his senior season at LSU, and then went first overall in the 2020 NFL draft.
You can watch McShay’s full comments below.
Mac Jones is moving up @McShay13‘s draft board very quickly ????
“Mac Jones is coming in and he’s pulling a Joe Burrow. I’m not saying he’s going to be No. 1 overall, there’s no chance. … But he’s gone from off the radar to … he’s been on fire this year!” pic.twitter.com/bClFUa8VJq
— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 10, 2020
I’ll be the first to admit that Jones has blown me away this season. I didn’t really think he’d be this good at all.
I thought Jones would be a solid starter for the Crimson Tide, and I reasonably assumed that they’d win a ton of games with him.
View this post on Instagram
In reality, Nick Saban’s starting quarterback has balled out this season and has dominated every step of the way.
Alabama is currently 6-0, and Jones’ play is a major reason why. He’s proven that he’s 100% a legit NFL prospect.
He might be a guaranteed starter at the next level, but there’s no doubt that Jones will get drafted after what we’ve seen out of him this season.
View this post on Instagram
It should be a ton of fun to see what Jones can do down the rest of the stretch. He’s clearly off to a very hot start.