Sean Connery’s Original James Bond Gun To Be Auctioned For An Estimated $200,000

The original James Bond gun from the “Dr. No” will be put up for auction and has been estimated to sell for up to $200,000.

The prop used by Sean Connery, who passed away Oct. 31, will be available during Julien’s Auctions “Icons & Idols Trilogy: Hollywood” event on Dec. 3, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The gun could sell for anywhere between $150,000 and $200,000, the outlet reported.

Sean Connery’s original gun from the first James Bond film is up for sale https://t.co/EP1dL6nm5M pic.twitter.com/RIxz3udBGT — CNN International (@cnni) November 10, 2020

Connery’s Bond switched from the Beretta to a Walther PP in “Dr. No” over concerns that the Beretta would jam again. (RELATED: James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Sells For Record-Breaking $6.4 Million)

Connery passed away at the age of 90 after suffering from dementia. Connery’s wife Micheline Roquebrune claimed the actor “was not able to express himself” in the time before his death.

“It was no life for him,” she said, according to The New York Times. “At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful.”

Everybody loves Connery. I wouldn’t be surprised if this gun prop sold for way more than $200,000. The Aston Martin sold for $6.4 million. Granted, this is just a prop gun, but still. It’s James Bond.

The DB5 Aston Martin was not ever shown in the movie, but was used to promote “Thunderball.” The car had previously sold for $2.09 million, as has been previously reported.