Steelers Place Ben Roethlisberger On The NFL’s Coronavirus List

Nov 8, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) calls a play for wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on the league’s coronavirus list.

The Steelers announced Tuesday morning that Roethlisberger and a small handful of other players had been put on the coronavirus list. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Tom Pelissero, the fact Roethlisberger is only isolating for five days means that he was deemed a “high risk” close contact to someone who did test positive.

Big Ben now finds himself in the exact same situation that Detroit Lions star Matthew Stafford was in last week when he was placed on the list.

The odds are that this won’t mean much and that Roethlisberger won’t test positive. Yet, the team has to take precautions because of the coronavirus.

 

My guess is that we’ll see Big Ben back on the field by Sunday against the Bengals. In fact, I’d be shocked if that turned out not to be the case.

 

Let’s hope nothing changes and that Big Ben is back ASAP!