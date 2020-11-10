‘It’s Liberals Against Socialists’: Rep Scalise Talks Democrat Party Fractures, Election Results

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the Republican House races, fractures within the Democratic party and more.

“We worked really hard this cycle to recruit great candidates,” Scalise said, “but also to go into some areas where Republicans hadn’t historically shown up in the past.”

“Whether it’s more Hispanic communities, more African American communities, we recruited a lot more candidates from a diverse group of people. We have more women coming in. Two African American new members likely based on the results and still a few races that haven’t been called,” he added.

“We’re going to probably end up somewhere between 212 and 214 House Republicans in a year when they were projecting that we would lose seats. We may end up gaining over 10 seats,” Scalise said.

Scalise also spoke about fractures within the Democratic Party.

“It’s liberals against socialists,” he said.”The problem for them is that they let the socialists run the agenda for the last two years.”

Scalise also discussed his plans for the House of Representatives and more. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Steve Scalise Weighs In On Pelosi, Trump Feuds)

