This Multi-Tool And Action Case Is A Lifesaver For Any Fix-It Situation

From loose screws on a doorknob to bottle caps on our favorite brews, little fix-it tools on hand can go a long way. Until you can tote around your entire toolbox with you everywhere you go, portable multi-tools like this one can prove to be invaluable, time and time again.

When it comes to must-have handheld tools, the 3COIL Puna multi-tool is an obvious choice. And while this little guy is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, don’t be fooled — it packs a serious punch. Modeled after an assault rifle, this meticulously engineered multi-tool boasts six of the most in-demand tools out there. In other words: this very well may be the only toolkit you’ll need for everyday fix-it tasks.

The 3COIL Puna multi-tool boasts six built-in functions capable of a wide variety of tasks. In the kit, you can expect a screwdriver (with both flathead and Phillips driver attachments), a micro-hex tool, a scalpel with five additional backup blades, a bottle opener, and more. The entire gadget comes housed in a highly-protective case that’s waterproof, weatherproof, and shockproof. Whether you choose to keep this thing in your car, in your garage, or take it with you on your next adventure, it’s built to withstand just about anything.

For a limited time, you can get the 3COIL Puna multi-tool and its accompanying action case for just $42.99, as long as you remember to enter the coupon code MULTITOOL7 at check-out!

Price subject to change.

