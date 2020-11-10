Tom Allen Lists Off The Injuries He’s Suffered During Football Celebrations

Indiana football coach Tom Allen isn’t a stranger to injuries suffered during celebrations.

This past Saturday, the Hoosiers earned their biggest win in years when they boat raced Michigan right off of the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During the monster victory, Allen took down defensive back Devon Matthews while celebrating Saturday, and the Hoosiers coach suffered an injury on his face.

Man got wrecked by his own coach pic.twitter.com/nCMiOpJo48 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 7, 2020

Well, it turns out that it isn’t the first time that Allen was hurt while celebrating some football action.

Allen told the media Monday that he’s suffered a black eye and had his teeth knocked out before while celebrating.

Watch him break it all down below.

Think @CoachAllenIU loves football? Saturday’s #iufb celebration scar was modest compared to a black eye, lost teeth and root canal. pic.twitter.com/rNiLq68D6Y — The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) November 9, 2020

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say Indiana made a great decision when the Hoosiers made Tom Allen the head coach.

This is exactly the kind of man I want out there running my football program. He’s dialing up monster wins and hurting himself because he celebrates too hard.

If that’s not a football guy, then I don’t know who is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiana Football (@indianafootball) on Nov 7, 2020 at 6:37pm PST

I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but I’m actually excited to watch Indiana play Ohio State this season.

Any other season and such a comment might get me put in a mental institution. Not in 2020. Things are rolling right now in Bloomington, and Allen is a huge part of the reason why.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiana Football (@indianafootball) on Nov 8, 2020 at 11:12am PST

Let’s find out just how high the Hoosiers can fly!