Tom Izzo Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for coronavirus.

Izzo released a statement Monday afternoon announcing that he had tested positive for the virus and was experiencing "some minor symptoms."

The legendary basketball coach also added that “you’d be hard pressed to find a coach who’s taken more precautions than” he has to stay safe during the pandemic. You can read his full statement below.

Update from Michigan State Men’s Basketball – https://t.co/Vf7eA8PXwC pic.twitter.com/JzEoQsdh0L — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 9, 2020

The virus is ravaging college football at the current moment, and Izzo has now tested positive.

At some point, coronavirus just needs to chill out and stop all this garbage.

Luckily for fans of MSU and Izzo, it doesn’t sound like he’s in a rough spot at all. He has some minor issues, but he didn’t say anything about having major problems.

That’s a good sign, and it’s likely that he’ll be back with the Spartans sooner than later.

Stay safe out there, heal up and do whatever you can to avoid getting the virus. Clearly, it’ll come for anyone.