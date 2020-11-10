Wisconsin Reports Daily Record Of COVID-19 Deaths, Cases

Wisconsin health officials recorded a new daily record of coronavirus related deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 2,395.

The state’s Department of Health Services reported 66 deaths in a single day, marking the highest daily toll in nearly two weeks, NBC15 reported. Department data also shows more than 7,000 new cases and 291 new hospitalizations. This is only the second time cases have surpassed 7,ooo in a day, the report continued, and the state currently averages 42 deaths per day.

There are currently over 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin, according to DHS data, with 418 in Intensive Care Units. Around 1 in 5 hospitalizations in the state are due to symptoms related to the virus, the NBC affiliate reported. Further, Tuesday’s positivity rate topped 36%, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

In the last 7 days we have seen 282 friends, family members, and loved ones die from COVID-19. Our hearts and thoughts are with their families. Don’t risk it—stay home as much as you are able and help protect your fellow Wisconsinites. https://t.co/WEdjuIkWMj — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 9, 2020

Democratic Gov. Tony Ever tweeted that he plans to address the state Tuesday evening. According to pre-released excerpts of Evers’ speech, per the Associated Press (AP), the governor intends to warn the state that COVID-19 deaths could pass 5,000 by January and the state economy will continue to suffer without taking further precautions. (RELATED: Wisconsin Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Count, 173 Dead In 7 Days)

“So, I want to be clear tonight: Each day this virus goes unchecked is a setback for our economic recovery,” Evers said in a prepared statement. “Our bars, restaurants, small businesses, families, and farmers will continue to suffer if we don’t take action right now —our economy cannot bounce back until we contain this virus.”

Evers will also ask residents to put partisan differences aside for the good of the state.

“But now, as we put the election behind us, we are called upon to remember the things that unite us — and that includes the struggles that we share,” he said per the AP. “I am concerned about what our current trajectory means for Wisconsin healthcare workers, families, and our economy if we don’t get this virus under control.”