Aaron Rodgers Explains What Success Means To Him

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some very thoughtful comments about success in a recent interview.

Rodgers appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" for a Tuesday interview, and he broke down what success means to him. It's worth checking out.

“Success isn’t winning all the time because that is damn near impossible. Success is knowing that you’ve done everything in your power from a preparation standpoint, from a focus standpoint, from a performance standpoint to achieve a win or success,” Rodgers explained during his chat with McAfee, according to Zach Kruse.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on the fear of failure, and redefining success, from @PatMcAfeeShow: pic.twitter.com/adzGDHycaM — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) November 10, 2020

Is this Aaron Rodgers talking about success or is it from “Friday Night Lights” and “Remember the Titans”?

I honestly can’t tell because his comments give me the same kind of vibe and energy that I get from both movies.

While I hate the Green Bay Packers, I can’t help but to agree with pretty much every single word that Rodgers said when it comes to success.

You know what separates great people from people who are simply good? The former prepares at all times, is laser focused and can only think about the task at hand.

It’s not a mentality that many humans have, but those who do can often dominate. Michael Jordan is a classic example of somebody who lived with that kind of mentality.

If this doesn’t motivate you to be great, I don’t know what will. “Winning has a price, leadership has a price… ‘The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t ****ing do.” pic.twitter.com/sEt4eE9nTz — Zeke Healy (@ZekeHealy) May 11, 2020

If you’ve left every drop of sweat and blood on the field, then win or lose, you’ve done the best you could. It doesn’t mean you’re always going to come home with a win. It does mean that there’s not one thing you could have done differently.

Props to Rodgers for keeping it real. You know he’s making a ton of sense when he has a Detroit Lions fan agreeing with him.