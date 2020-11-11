REPORT: Antonio Brown Accused Of Rape

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has reportedly been accused of raping a woman.

According to ProFootballTalk, Britney Taylor filed an affidavit alleging that the NFL player raped her back in 2018. The affidavit is part of an ongoing civil case brought by Taylor against Brown. PFT also reported that the NFL could still punish Brown further if new evidence is discovered, which seems to be a possibility here. He was previously suspended for the first eight weeks of the season for violations of the league’s personal conduct code. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that Brown denies “all allegations” in the case.

The woman suing #Bucs WR Antonio Brown in an ongoing civil case in Florida today filed a sworn affidavit that Brown raped her and is now seeking punitive damages, per court records. Brown has denied all allegations. An NFL personal conduct investigation remains open. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 10, 2020

According to ProFootballTalk, Taylor stated the following in the affidavit about the alleged rape:

He then forced me onto his bed and pushed my face into the mattress. He pinned me down and physically overpowered me so that I could not get away or fight back. I told him no and begged him to stop, but Brown lifted by dress and raped me as I was protesting and crying. I never consented to any intimate contact or sexual intercourse with Brown — he raped me.

Obviously, it’s incredibly important to note that this isn’t a criminal case against Brown, and he has every right in the world to be presumed innocent.

Having said that, this situation is a perfect example of why I thought bringing in Brown was a really bad idea for the Bucs.

Whether he wins the lawsuit or loses it, it’s a massive distraction. It’s a massive headache for the organization, and it creates bad headlines for the team.

Whether you think Brown is talented or not (he certainly was in his prime), I find it hard to believe his talents outweigh the distractions that come with him.

Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown shows off his new helmet as he practices with his teammates for the first time. #81 expected to see action Sunday night against the Saints. @Buccaneers @FOX13News @Saints pic.twitter.com/xYi5BCOjzW — Jeff Tewksbury (@JeffTewksFox13) November 4, 2020

We’ll see what happens with the civil case against Brown, but it’s clear that his problems are far from over when it comes to issues off of the field.