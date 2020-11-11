Bruce Willis’ New Movie ‘Breach’ Looks Laughably Bad

Bruce Willis’ upcoming film “Breach” looks horrible.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “On the cusp of fatherhood, a junior mechanic aboard an interstellar ark to New Earth must outwit a malevolent cosmic terror intent on using the spaceship as a weapon.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While that might sound like an interesting premise for a movie featuring the Hollywood legend, it doesn’t look like it’s going to meet expectations.

You can watch the trailer below.

I can’t believe that “Who wants barbecue?” line was real. Who the hell wrote this movie and thought that was a good idea?

“Breach” looks like it has a classic problem on its hands. There’s nothing wrong with humor in an alien/space film. Nothing wrong at all. However, you can’t try to take the film super serious and then drop in jokes like that.

It just doesn’t work. “The Watch” is a great example of an alien flick that was hilarious and worked. Why? Because at no point did it try to be serious.

You’re either a serious alien movie or you’re not. It seems like “Breach” is stuck in the middle, and that’s a recipe for disaster.

I’m even a big fan of Bruce Willis, but I can already tell that “Breach” is going to be a train wreck. For those of you interested, you can catch it starting Dec. 18.