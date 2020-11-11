Charleston International Airport Reopened After Being Shut Down From Suspicious Package Found

Charleston International Airport has reopened after being shutdown and evacuated on Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was found during TSA screening, ABC 15 News reported.

As of 1:45 p.m. the airport has reportedly been reopened and travelers have been allowed back inside the facility, according to ABC15 News.

UPDATE: Charleston Intl. Airport has reopened after being evacuated due to a suspicious package. ????➡️ https://t.co/XyDshT6thF #chsnews — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) November 11, 2020

Airport officials explained that all passengers and employees had reportedly been evacuated from the facility around 11:15 a.m. after TSA agents had come across a suspicious looking package during a routine screening, according to Fox 46 Charlotte. (RELATED: TSA Records Busiest Weekend In Months As Americans Start Traveling Again)

JUST IN: The Charleston International Airport has been evacuated and passengers were told to deplane after a package was deemed suspicious by authorities. What we know: https://t.co/uCR2N71Z20 — FOX 46 Charlotte (@FOX46News) November 11, 2020

“The terminal is empty and it’s safe,” Elliott Summey, Chief Executive Officer for the Charleston County Aviation Authorities stated during a press conference after the airport had been reopened, according to Fox46 Charlotte.

“We’re always prepared. We’re always prepared and always on go,” Summey explained, per Fox. “This is the safest airport in America. We have all of the procedures always in place to make sure that when these sorts of things happen, then effectively and efficiently we get everyone to safety and that is what was done here today.”