Musician Christina Perri Hospitalized After Suffering Pregnancy Complications

Musician Christina Perri has been hospitalized due to pregnancy complications.

Perri announced the hospitalization news on her Instagram story Tuesday, according to Page Six.

“Hey friends. Well, nothing ever goes as we plan,” Perri said on her Instagram stories, according to Page Six. “Baby is having an issue, so I’m gonna be here till it’s time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early.”

“Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this,” she reportedly continued.

Perri said she will keep her fans updated and later confirmed that the baby’s vitals were okay. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Writes Heartbreaking Article After Loss Of Son Following Pregnancy Complications)

“I’m really grateful for this community,” she said in the video, Page Six reported. “I’ll keep you guys updated, and hopefully everything is OK.”

Perri shares a two-year-old daughter with husband Paul Costabile.

The “Jar Of Hearts” singer announced she was pregnant again in July.



“Carmella is gonna be a big sister!!! our rainbow baby is coming in january,” she captioned photos of the couple’s two-year-old daughter.

Perri started her third trimester in the middle of October.

The musician had also just shared maternity photos.

“I never wanted to do a maternity shoot,” Perri wrote on Instagram. “i didn’t take any photos when i was pregnant with carmella because i was so traumatized by the experience of expanding so much, but then after having a miscarriage in january, everything changed for me.”

“i truly am grateful to be pregnant and grateful to be a woman,” she continued.