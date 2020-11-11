Cleveland Browns Take Baker Mayfield Off Of The NFL’s Coronavirus List

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been cleared to play.

The Browns announced Wednesday morning that Mayfield had been taken off of the NFL's coronavirus list. He's now able to immediately return to football activities.

We’ve activated Baker Mayfield from our reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/l29u8EGbD7 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 11, 2020

He was placed on it after close contact with an individual who tested positive.

We have placed QB Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/1aALE1m06J — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 8, 2020

See, I told you all to relax, take a deep breath and recognize that there was a very high chance that nothing was wrong with Mayfield.

How many times have we seen players go on the list and quickly come off a few days later? The answer is a lot. Matthew Stafford was just in the same boat last week and played Sunday.

Now, Mayfield has been cleared to return to football activities and will play this Sunday against the Texans.

There was literally no reason at all to panic, which is almost always what I say.