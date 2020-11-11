CNN Beats Out The Competition With Impressive Election Week Viewership Numbers

CNN beat out the competition for cable ratings during election week, averaging 5.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen data.

While Fox News dominated for Tuesday’s election night with an average of 14.1 million viewers to CNN’s 9.4 million, the latter network ultimately came out on top for the week. MSNBC drew an average of 7.6 million viewers for election night and saw 4.6 million for election week, The Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Fox News Racks Up The Ratings: Sets New Record For Election Night Coverage)

CNN also topped the charts for President-elect Joe Biden’s Saturday evening acceptance speech, according to the data. That event saw 13.5 million people tune into CNN compared to MSNBC’s 9 million viewers. Fox News viewers appeared less interested in the evening with the network garnering 3.1 million viewers.

Watch a lot of cable news last week? You weren’t alone. CNN, Fox News and MSNBC each earned their largest average audience in the history of their respective networks.

As for Saturday numbers overall, CNN topped the charts that day as well with 4.2 million viewers. MSNBC had 3 million viewers and Fox News garnered 1.73 million, the data indicates.

Although CNN topped Fox News on average viewers for election week, the latter network still saw impressive numbers. Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” for example, reached its highest-rated week ever and averaged 4.9 million viewers, according to the data.