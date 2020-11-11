Darth Maul Was Supposed To Become A Major ‘Star Wars’ Figure

Darth Maul was supposed to become a major character in the “Star Wars” universe.

In the book “Star Wars Archives Episode 1-3 The Prequels,” it’s revealed by the saga’s creator George Lucas that the villain from “The Phantom Menace” was originally supposed to have a major role in the later films and sequels, according to ScreenRant.com (via Reddit user @bothanspy89). (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“Maul eventually becomes the godfather of crime in the universe because as the Empire fails, he takes over,” Lucas explained.

However, that never happened. Maul was killed at the end of “The Phantom Menace” and was never seen or heard from again.

Disney ended up acquiring the “Star Wars” saga from Lucas and did their own thing in the later sequels. Emperor Palpatine was revealed in “Episode IX” as being the master pulling the puppet strings.

Honestly, I’m not sure all of a sudden bringing back Darth Maul in the sequels would have been a great idea. He wasn’t even that great of a character in the prequels.

Why would Lucas all of a sudden want to drop a bomb years later? Doesn’t make a ton of sense.

I’m as big of a “Star Wars” fan as you’ll find, and I’ll be the first one to admit that “The Phantom Menace” was a trash movie.

It’s truly amazing how a film with so much hype bombed in such spectacular fashion in terms of the actual story. Yes, it made a ton of money, but we all know it wasn’t good.

Let us know what you think about Darth Maul’s originally intended fate in the comments.