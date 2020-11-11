Dog Shoots Man With His Own Gun

A man in Plano, Texas was shot in the leg by his own dog while attempting to get it into a vehicle, according to reports.

The man was lifting his dog into his car when the canine’s paw got stuck in the trigger guard of the gun being stored in the waistband of his owner’s pants, according to Insider News. Subsequently, the trigger was pulled, and fired a shot through the man’s thigh.

In a phone interview with The Dallas Morning News, police officer David Tilley stated that the situation was not dire, saying, “Fortunately, it was just a through and through shot — it didn’t hit the main artery or anything. He took himself to the hospital and he’s fine.” (RELATED: CCW Weekend: When Your Attacker Is A Dog)

The incident with the trigger-happy pooch prompted the Plano Texas Police Department to share a brief list of safety tips on their official Facebook page.

Surprisingly, dogs shoot their owners with their guns more often than one might think.

An Iowa man was shot by his dog in 2018 after it was able to turn off the safety in on his gun and step on the trigger while it was in his waistband, according to The Independent. And in 2019, a man in Mississippi was shot at point-blank range with a shotgun after his dog stepped on the firearm, disabled its safety, and pulled the trigger, according to The Guardian. Both men survived.