Ed Orgeron Says It’s Unlikely LSU QB Myles Brennan Plays The Rest Of The Season

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan might be done for the season.

According to Brody Miller, head coach Ed Orgeron told the media that it's unlikely Brennan plays again in 2020 "unless some miraculous thing happens."

Brennan has been dealing with a lower-body injury for the past few weeks.

Ed Orgeron asked again about considering shutting Myles Brennan down for the season: “It doesn’t look like he’s going to be back, unless some miraculous thing happens.” #LSU — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) November 11, 2020

This is a really unfortunate development for Brennan and the Tigers. Obviously, LSU is struggling in a big way this season, but there was a ton of hype surrounding the quarterback entering the 2020 campaign.

Now, it sounds like it’s almost certainly all over for him this year.

The good news for Brennan is that this season doesn’t count towards his eligibility. That means he’ll have another two seasons in Baton Rouge.

So, while 2020 didn’t go his way, I have no doubt at all that he’ll get another crack at it in 2021.

LSU fans have had a rough ride this year, but I’m confident in Orgeron’s ability to turn it around.