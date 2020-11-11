Florida State Quarterback James Blackman Will Transfer

Florida State quarterback James Blackman is leaving the Seminoles.

According to 247Sports, Mike Norvell announced Wednesday that the redshirt junior passer is done playing for the rest of the 2020 season and will transfer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The FSU coach said in part, “I just want to thank James for the time he provided me, and I wish him all the best as he’s moving forward.”

Blackman had started the season as FSU’s man under center before ultimately being replaced by Tate Rodemaker and Jordan Travis.

This is probably a move that’s best for everyone involved. It’s clear that Blackman’s time seeing the field for the Seminoles has come to an end.

Mike Norvell is now doing his own thing, and he’s trying to overhaul the whole program and pull FSU out of the gutter.

That’s nothing against Blackman, but sometimes getting a change of scenery can help everyone. I have no doubt at all that some schools will come calling for his services.

Also, it feels like Blackman has been at FSU for a lifetime. He’s definitely one of those college athletes who seems like he’s never going to graduate.