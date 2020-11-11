‘That Did Not Occur’: Fox News’ Bret Baier Addresses The Network’s House Call On Election Night

Fox News anchor Bret Baier addressed the network’s incorrect election night estimation that Democrats would expand their majority by about five seats.

Fox’s Decision Desk correctly predicted that Democrats would continue to control the House, but overreached by estimating the party would garner more seats than it did – a note that Baier pointed out on Wednesday evening.

“Democrats have clinched a majority in the House by reaching 218 seats. There are still a handful of races undecided,” Baier said. “On election night, the FOX News Decision Desk correctly predicted soon after 9:00 Eastern that Democrats would retain control of the House.”

“But they also estimated Democrats would add about five seats to their majority. That did not occur. Republicans have gained six seats with multiple races yet to be decided,” he continued on “Special Report with Bret Baier.”

WATCH:

Currently, Democrats have the majority with 218 seats. Republicans have 202 seats after gaining six spots, as Baier noted – and multiple races remain in the balance. (RELATED: Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Announces Teenage Son Will Have His Fourth Open-Heart Surgery)

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum also addressed the incorrect call just a few hours after Baier on her show “The Story with Martha MacCallum” Wednesday evening. She issued the same statement as Baier, noting that Republicans gained multiple seats.

WATCH: