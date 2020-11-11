Editorial

Georgia Vs. Missouri Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Oct 31, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) snaps the ball in the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Georgia vs. Missouri has been postponed.

According to a Tuesday statement from the SEC, the game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of “positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Missouri FB program.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This now marks the fourth SEC game of the weekend to be postponed.

Seriously, can someone please tell coronavirus to chill the hell out and stop attacking the SEC around the clock?

This is getting absurd. Four games! We’ve had a total of four Saturday games get postponed in the SEC. It’s not just bad.

It’s an absolute massacre.

Is it even possible for all of these games to be made up or are some of them just cooked for good? That’s a serious question because I honestly don’t know.

I really don’t understand how the SEC will be able to make up four games from a single weekend.

 

Best of luck to commissioner Greg Sankey when it comes to sorting out this mess. He’s going to need it.