Georgia Vs. Missouri Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Georgia vs. Missouri has been postponed.

According to a Tuesday statement from the SEC, the game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of “positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Missouri FB program.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This now marks the fourth SEC game of the weekend to be postponed.

NEWS | The Georgia at Missouri FB game of Nov. 14 is postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Missouri FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 11, 2020

Seriously, can someone please tell coronavirus to chill the hell out and stop attacking the SEC around the clock?

This is getting absurd. Four games! We’ve had a total of four Saturday games get postponed in the SEC. It’s not just bad.

It’s an absolute massacre.

Georgia at Missouri has been postponed due to COVID-19. The following SEC games will not be played this weekend:

???? #1 Alabama vs LSU

???? #5 Texas A&M vs Tennessee

???? #12 Georgia at Missouri

???? #24 Auburn vs Mississippi State pic.twitter.com/8fG6vuspnN — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 11, 2020

Is it even possible for all of these games to be made up or are some of them just cooked for good? That’s a serious question because I honestly don’t know.

I really don’t understand how the SEC will be able to make up four games from a single weekend.

Best of luck to commissioner Greg Sankey when it comes to sorting out this mess. He’s going to need it.