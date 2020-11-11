Great White Shark Weighing More Than 2,000 Pounds Spotted Near Miami

A massive great white shark that’s been traveling for the last 100-plus days was recently spotted near Miami, Florida.

The shark, weighing in at more than 2,000 pounds and measuring 15ft and 5 inches, journeyed 13,066 miles from the coast of Canada, most likely on her way to the Gulf of Mexico, per CNN in piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Australian Fisherman Remains Impressively Calm While Great White Shark Bites Off Piece Of Boat)

WATCH:

OCEARCH, a non-profit organization who has been tracking the female shark, confirmed her sighting with a post on Facebook. (RELATED: Gigantic Great White Shark Caught On Video By Fishermen)

The shark gets her name, “Unam’ki” from the Scatarie Island where she was first discovered. The name means “land of the fog” to Nova Scotia’s indigenous people.

“2,000+lb #WhiteShark Unama’ki is now south of #Miami #Florida and right on schedule!” OCEARCH captioned its post. “Will she continue to move past the #FloridaKeys and into the #GulfofMexico again following her same track as last year?”

The post included a link that allows people to follow the shark‘s trip that can be seen here. It showed the first time she pinged on September 28, 2019 near Nova Scotia to her recent one outside Florida on Nov. 10, 2020.

“As a big mature female, Unama’ki has the potential to lead us to the site where she gives birth and exposes a new white shark nursery,” OCEARCH shared on its website.

The piece noted, that the female shark is the second biggest white shark the group has tagged in the northwest Atlantic, but pales in size to other recently discovered sharks. Last month, a female great white weighing in at 3,541 pounds was discovered off Nova Scotia.