Hugh Grant Says His ‘Eyeballs Felt About Three Sizes Too Big’ After Getting Coronavirus

Hugh Grant talked about all the “strange” symptoms he experienced after contracting the coronavirus, which included feeling like his “eyeballs” were “three sizes too big.”

“It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat,” the 60-year-old actor shared during his appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The comments were noted by People magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Hugh Grant Says He’s ‘Rather On Harry’s Side’ Following Shocking Royal News)

WATCH:

Hugh Grant shares his awful experience battling Covid-19. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/H1tQT5TTJd — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 11, 2020

“It was like a poncho of sweat, embarrassing really,” he added. “Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big and this … a feeling as though an enormous man was sitting on my chest, Harvey Weinstein or someone.” (RELATED: Filming On ‘The Batman’ Resumes Following Robert Pattinson’s Reported Coronavirus Quarantine)

“I thought, I don’t know what this is, and then I was walking down a street one day and I thought, ‘I can’t smell a damn thing,’ and you start to panic,” Grant continued.

The “Love, Actually” star said he came down with the illness in February before people even knew a whole lot about the virus or the symptoms.

“I started sniffing flowers, nothing,” the superstar actor shared. “And you get more and more desperate. I started sniffing in garbage cans. You know, you want to sniff strangers’ armpits because you just can’t smell anything.”

The “Notting Hill” star went on to joke that at one point he decided in order to smell something he would spray his wife’s perfume in his face and that only resulted in making him “go blind.”

Grant shared that he has since taken a coronavirus antibody test and found he does in fact have them.

The “Bridget Jone’s Diary” star said that he and his wife Anna Eberstein are currently quarantining at his London home with their two daughters, along with his 8-year-old son with his former partner Tinglan Hong following the area’s second lockdown due to the pandemic.