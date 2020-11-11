US Deported 6 Women Who Complained About Medical Malpractice At Georgia ICE Facility

Six Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees who received care from a doctor accused of medical malpractice at a private facility in Georgia have been deported with more to follow, NBC Boston reported.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is reportedly preparing to deport at least seven other detainees who received care from Dr. Mahendra Amin, according to NBC Boston. Amin is accused of performing unnecessary medical procedures on detainees at the Irwin County Detention Center, including hysterectomies, without their consent.

“ICE is destroying the evidence needed for this investigation,” said Columbia University law professor Elora Mukherjee, who reportedly works with some of the detainees, NBC Boston reported.

The lack of transparency and accountability continues at @ICEgov facilities. This time with attempts to deport women at the center of recent allegations of abuse and unwanted medical procedures. These must stop. https://t.co/C3AmzVGdxR — Nanette D. Barragán (@RepBarragan) November 10, 2020

ICE denied the allegation that it is trying to interfere with the investigation by deporting those who made allegations of malpractice.

“Any implication that ICE is attempting to impede the investigation by conducting removals of those being interviewed is completely false,” ICE announced, NBC Boston reported. The agency said it notified the Homeland Security inspector general about planned transfers or deportations of detainees treated by Amin.

Multiple detainees said that their pain worsened after receiving vague medical care from Amin, though a federal investigation is ongoing, officials have yet to find evidence that Amin performed several allegedly unwanted hysterectomies, NBC Boston reported.

Mbeti Ndonga, 37, received care from Amin for vaginal bleeding and abdominal pain, NBC Boston reported. Ndonga said she asked to continue treatment prescribed under a previous health care provider, but Amin urged her to undergo surgery to remove tissue from her uterus.

“He was adamant and said I must have surgery,” Ndonga said, NBC Boston reported. She claimed Amin told her she would be unable to have children after the procedure was completed, and still experiences bleeding and pain. (RELATED: US Citizen Nearly Deported After Alleging Malpractice In ICE Detention Center, Lawyer Says)

“I told them that I was abused, tortured, dehumanized,” Ndonga said of her most recent interview with government investigators, according to NBC Boston. ICE reportedly lifted the hold on her deportation hours later, meaning Ndonga could be returned to Kenya any time.

Amin’s lawyer, Scott Grubman, denied the claims, according to NBC Boston. Amin is a “highly respected physician who has dedicated his adult life to treating a high-risk, underserved population in rural Georgia,” Grubman said.

