Jeffrey Toobin Fired From The New Yorker

Staff writer Jeffrey Toobin has reportedly been fired from The New Yorker after exposing himself on a Zoom call last month.

After Toobin was seen allegedly “masturbating” on a Zoom call with New Yorker and WNYC radio staffers early last month, The New Yorker suspended him and began an investigation, which is now “complete,” according to a memo to staffers obtained by The Daily Beast.

I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) November 11, 2020



“I am writing to share with you that our investigation regarding Jeffrey Toobin is complete, and as a result, he is no longer affiliated with our company,” wrote Condé Nast’s chief people officer Stan Duncan. “I want to assure everyone that we take workplace matters seriously. We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and upholds our standards of conduct.”

Two anonymous witnesses told Vice they saw Toobin “jerking off” on the call.

Toobin, who is also a CNN political analyst, had apologized for the incident, calling it an “embarrassingly stupid mistake” in a statement. (RELATED: Jeffrey Toobin May Want To Take A Look At His Social Media History After Monday’s Incident)

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” Toobin said via statement. “I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”