California Republican Kevin Kiley Explains His Lawsuit Against The Governor’s ‘Unconstitutional’ Executive Orders

California State Assembly man Kevin Kiley, representing the 6th district, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura on his lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom on his so called ‘unconstitutional’ executive orders issued amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Two Republican California Assembly members, James Gallagher and Kevin Kiley, filed a lawsuit against Newsom’s executive orders for an overreach of power in June and recently received a victory in the case. “The Judge found good cause to issue a permanent injunction restraining the Governor from issuing further unconstitutional orders” tweeted Kiley the day before the election.

The Judge has ruled in our case against Gavin Newsom. We won. The Judge found good cause to issue a permanent injunction restraining the Governor from issuing further unconstitutional orders. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) November 2, 2020

Sarah Heckman, a Sutter County Superior Court Judge in Northern California, ruled that one of the numerous executive orders issued by Newsom overstepped his authority and impinged on the state Legislature. (RELATED : How Gov Gavin Newsom Abuses Shutdowns To ‘Reshape’ California For ‘Equity’ )

“Over the course of eight months our entire system of checks and balances and representative republic government has just collapsed” Kiley told the Daily Caller, referring to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive orders issued amid the coronavirus pandemic. “What the judge said is ‘no,’ that even during an emergency we still have representative government, we still have separation of powers and checks and balances,” he added.

