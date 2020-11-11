Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze Agrees To An Extension

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze has agreed to an extension with the team.

According to ESPN, Freeze's new contract puts "him among the top 5 highest-paid non-Power Five head coaches in college football."

While the exact details aren’t known at this time, ESPN speculates Freeze’s annual salary will be somewhere around $3 million.

Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw told ESPN, “All aspects of our program are on the rise under Hugh’s leadership, and we are putting the infrastructure in place to make this one of the top Group of Five programs in the country.”

I hate to be the guy who rains all over Liberty’s parade, but I highly-doubt that this contract will do anything to keep Freeze around for the long haul.

As I said above, we don’t know the exact contract details right now, but I doubt there’s anything in there that will stop a huge P5 program from coming after him.

The reality of the situation is that rising college football coaches get poached quickly, and we all know Freeze will be hot on the job market this offseason.

He was already successful at Ole Miss, and he’s been outstanding at Liberty. I somehow doubt he remains with the Flames much longer at all.

Having said all of that, it’s still neat for fans of Liberty.