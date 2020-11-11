REPORT: Actor Mads Mikkelsen Will Replace Johnny Depp In ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ After He Lost Defamation Lawsuit Over Abuse Claims

Actor Mads Mikkelsen will reportedly replace Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts” movie.

Mikkelsen, who stars in “Hannibal,” was director David Yates’ top pick and is in early talks regarding the role, according to a report published Tuesday by Deadline. The objective is to keep the film on track to be released in summer of 2022 after Depp resigned from his role.

Depp revealed he had been asked to resign by Warner Bros. after he lost his defamation lawsuit against The Sun.

“Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request,” Depp said in a statement on Instagram. (RELATED: Johnny Depp ‘Asked To Resign’ From ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Following Lawsuit Loss That Included Allegations Of Abuse)

Depp had sued the outlet after The Sun published a story calling the “Pirates Of The Caribbean” actor a “wife-beater.” Depp revealed to fans that he plans to appeal the lawsuit.

“Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal,” Depp concluded in his Instagram statement. “My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and my career will not be defined by this moment in time.”