Ohio State Vs. Maryland Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Ohio State vs. Maryland has been canceled because of coronavirus.

The Terrapins announced Wednesday afternoon that the game scheduled for Thursday has been canceled “due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the program.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game won’t be rescheduled.

Due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the program, Maryland Football will pause all team-related activities. Our game vs. Ohio State scheduled for Saturday, November 14 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. https://t.co/fR75D1L1ob — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 11, 2020

This is seriously getting out of control. Hell, we might be past the point of things getting out of control.

We might have entered the stage of absolute anarchy and chaos in the world of college football. The number of games canceled this weekend is absolutely insane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 7, 2020 at 7:35pm PST

First, it looked like the only conference with major problems was the SEC, which canceled multiple games. Now, the problems are creeping into the Big 10.

Yeah, I’m going to need coronavirus to take a step back, relax and chill the hell out before the pandemic ruins more games.

Georgia at Missouri has been postponed due to COVID-19. The following SEC games will not be played this weekend:

???? #1 Alabama vs LSU

???? #5 Texas A&M vs Tennessee

???? #12 Georgia at Missouri

???? #24 Auburn vs Mississippi State pic.twitter.com/8fG6vuspnN — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 11, 2020

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them because I’m sure this won’t be the last game canceled.