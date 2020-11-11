REPORT: Police Arrest Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of Man On His Birthday After Facebook Live Stream

Authorities have taken a suspect into custody for the killing of a father on his 34th birthday, officials stated.

Umajestice McKensie, 33, was taken into custody on Friday by police in Brooklyn, New York. McKensie was detained for the murder of Marvin Carroway, 34, on October 28th.

Approxiamtely two hours before the attack, Carroway posted on Facebook Live, showing himself preparing for his birthday celebration, according to the New York Daily News. “My b-day is tomorrow. I’m chilling bro, like I didn’t even get to pull up and go to the city yet. I ain’t do nothing, I ain’t even leave. I’m just having a good time. I respect everybody. Just respect me. That’s all I care about.”

McKensie allegedly murdered Carroway in the lobby of a Howard Houses building, located on Sutter Ave. in Brownsville.

When help arrived, Carroway was sent to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was then declared dead.

Authorities later connected McKensie with the murder of Carroway. When searching McKensie, police found him in the possession of a loaded weapon. McKensie was reportedly charged with murder and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.