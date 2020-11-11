Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Phillip Probably ‘Thank’ God ‘For ‘Sending’ Them Kate Middleton, Royal Expert Says

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip probably “thank” God for “sending” them Kate Middleton, a royal expert shared.

“I think that both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip probably get on their knees and pray to God, ‘Thank you for sending us Catherine Middleton,'” royal expert Ingrid Seward told Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. “She is a gem.”

“She’s [Duchess of Cambridge’s] gorgeous and never takes a bad photograph,'” the British author added. “And in this visual world that we live in, it’s important to see someone who’s going to be a future queen as a beauty, which she is.” (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

Seward continued, “But she also works hard. She’s brought a breath of fresh air into the Windsor family.”

The British author went on to explain that she’s sure the wife of Prince William has “her faults, but she doesn’t show them.”

The royal expert, who recently published a book about the Duke of Edinburgh titled, “Prince Philip Revealed,” also talked about Middleton’s relationship with the queen and her 99-year-old husband.

“And it’s known that Philip likes her too,” Seward said. “She’s a little bit more of an old-fashioned girl than [Princess] Diana or Meghan Markle, which I think he appreciates.”

Prince William, who is the son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, is second in line to the throne. The royal and Middleton tied the knot in 2011 and have three children together.