Country Star Reba McEntire Turned Down The Spot On ‘The Voice’ That Went To Blake Shelton

Country superstar Reba McEntire revealed she turned down a role as a judge on “The Voice.”

McEntire confirmed she turned down the role during Tuesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“It is very true,” McEntire told Cohen on the show. “It was a very popular show in Holland, I’m pretty sure, and I watched the tape, and I said, ‘No, I’m going to pass on that,’ because I don’t think I could ever be able to tell somebody that they’re terrible or ‘go find another job’ or ‘hope you like your nighttime job.’ I couldn’t do that day in and day out. I just couldn’t do it. So I did pass on it.”

“Blake is the perfect choice,” she added. “He’s done a wonderful job.”

Cohen did ask McEntire if she regretted not taking the role. (RELATED: Adam Levine Opens Up About His New Job After Leaving ‘The Voice’)

“Oh sure! I mean, after you see a very successful show that’s been running, what, 15 years? Uh, yeah!” McEntire told the host. “I’m like shoot, I should have done that.”

McEntire did appear on the first season of “The Voice” as a mentor.

This was not the best move by McEntire. I do love Shelton on the show and he is truly perfect for it. McEntire is so funny and she would have been so great. She has to be a little caught up on how much money she ended up losing out on.