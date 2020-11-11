REPORT: Cal’s Entire D-Line Is In Quarantine, Game Against Arizona State Is At Risk Of Not Happening

It sounds like there’s a very real chance that Cal won’t play Arizona State this Saturday.

According to Kyle Bonagura, the entire defensive line for the Golden Bears is under coronavirus quarantine orders until November 17. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That would make that game against the Sun Devils damn near impossible to play.

Here’s where things stand: 1) Cal’s entire defensive line is currently under quarantine orders that won’t end until Nov. 17, per team source. 2) City says those orders aren’t changing. Hard to see a path for Cal to play Arizona State on Saturday. — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) November 11, 2020

The PAC-12 is struggling right now when it comes to playing football. Not only did they wait until November to get started, but the conference has already had a couple games canceled.

Due to the PAC-12’s scheduling setup, games won’t be made up. They’re just considered no-contests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cal Football (@cal_football) on Nov 10, 2020 at 6:37pm PST

Now, it sounds like there’s about a 100% chance that Cal vs. ASU doesn’t happen, which will mark the latest cancelation for the conference.

It’s almost like waiting so long to start football with no bye weeks in the schedule was a really bad idea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cal Football (@cal_football) on Nov 8, 2020 at 3:39pm PST

Keep checking back for the latest college football updates as we have them. Things are looking rough right now.