REPORT: CBS Won’t Air An SEC Football Game Saturday

CBS will reportedly not air an SEC football game this Saturday.

The network had been slated to show LSU vs. Alabama, but the highly-anticipated revenge game for the Crimson Tide was canceled because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NEWS | The Alabama at LSU and Texas A&M at Tennessee FB games of Nov. 14 are postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the LSU and A&M FB programs. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 10, 2020

According to John Talty, CBS will no longer air any of the remaining SEC games being played Saturday. I can only imagine how furious that makes CBS executives.

Just added to my story: CBS will NOT air an SEC game this weekend after Alabama-LSU got postponed https://t.co/ktj0koxw8D — John Talty (@JTalty) November 10, 2020

CBS not showing an SEC football game on a Saturday in the fall is going to be incredibly strange. I can’t even remember the last time that happened.

Major SEC football games and CBS go together like a great cheeseburger and a cold beer at a cookout. One just isn’t the same without the other.

Now, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic royally screwing up the world of college football, SEC fans won’t have any action to watch on CBS.

Seeing as how LSU vs. Alabama was going to generate monster ratings, I can’t imagine how pissed off CBS has to be right now with the fact they have nothing to show.

It’s a really unfortunate situation, and there’s really no other way to say it.