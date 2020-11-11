Politics

REPORT: Team Biden Worries Inauguration May Resemble MAGA Rally

With guests and journalists sitting in socially distanced circles to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks about health care at Beech Woods Recreation Center October 16, 2020 in Southfield,m Michigan. With 18 days until the election, Biden is campaigning in Michigan, a state President Donald Trump won in 2016 by less than 11,000 votes, the narrowest margin of victory in the state's presidential election history. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Members of President-elect Joe Biden’s team are reportedly worried that his inauguration could end up looking like a massive MAGA rally.

Members of Biden’s team have already begun preparation for his Jan. 20 inauguration — despite ongoing legal challenges from President Donald Trump — following media projections that he would win the 2020 presidential election.

At least one person involved with the planning has voiced concerns about how the event could look, particularly if coronavirus restrictions are still in place, according to The Daily Beast. (RELATED: Joe Biden May Have Won The Presidency — But Here’s What He Lost)

The source reportedly told The Daily Beast that Biden supporters, despite wanting to get out and celebrate their win, might abide by any restrictions put on the event in order to maintain public safety — but that would leave room for Trump supporters to come out in force.

“What do you do if our people don’t show up and his do? They probably will and the last thing you want is a MAGA rally on the Mall when Joe Biden is sworn in as president,” one person involved in the planning reportedly told The Daily Beast. “I think [Trump] would want to make it as much of a shitshow as possible.”

Conservatives appeared to be amused by the thought, responding to the possibility on Twitter.

Rooms in the Washington, D.C., area are booking quickly for the days around the inauguration, indicating that many Americans are planning to travel to the event, according to CNN.

And if The Daily Beast’s report is accurate, the Trump Hotel has already been booked solid with his supporters.