REPORT: Team Biden Worries Inauguration May Resemble MAGA Rally

Members of President-elect Joe Biden’s team are reportedly worried that his inauguration could end up looking like a massive MAGA rally.

Members of Biden’s team have already begun preparation for his Jan. 20 inauguration — despite ongoing legal challenges from President Donald Trump — following media projections that he would win the 2020 presidential election.

At least one person involved with the planning has voiced concerns about how the event could look, particularly if coronavirus restrictions are still in place, according to The Daily Beast. (RELATED: Joe Biden May Have Won The Presidency — But Here’s What He Lost)

NEW: Biden inauguration planners are dealing with a logistical nightmare. Not just grappling with the threat of COVID but also fearing that if their own people don’t show up to celebrate, Trumpers will fill the void with heckling and protestshttps://t.co/rDY89pfOd7 — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 11, 2020

The source reportedly told The Daily Beast that Biden supporters, despite wanting to get out and celebrate their win, might abide by any restrictions put on the event in order to maintain public safety — but that would leave room for Trump supporters to come out in force.

“What do you do if our people don’t show up and his do? They probably will and the last thing you want is a MAGA rally on the Mall when Joe Biden is sworn in as president,” one person involved in the planning reportedly told The Daily Beast. “I think [Trump] would want to make it as much of a shitshow as possible.”

Conservatives appeared to be amused by the thought, responding to the possibility on Twitter.

MSNBC guy says Biden camp is terrified that a Biden inauguration would turn into a Million MAGA march …. https://t.co/6ROqTfHdHq — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 11, 2020

Trump supporters DEFINITELY need to crash Biden’s inauguration if His Fraudulency ends up winning… — Let’s Start Our Own MAGA CHAZ! (@NolteNC) November 11, 2020

Rooms in the Washington, D.C., area are booking quickly for the days around the inauguration, indicating that many Americans are planning to travel to the event, according to CNN.

Judging by hotel bookings, the surge in Covid-19 cases won’t keep people from attending the presidential inauguration in Washington, DC, in January. https://t.co/psTWJqiakV — CNN (@CNN) November 11, 2020

And if The Daily Beast’s report is accurate, the Trump Hotel has already been booked solid with his supporters.